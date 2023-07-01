7 rescued after catamaran capsizes during Sarasota boat races, Coast Guard says

article

Seven people were rescued from a capsized catamaran during the Sarasota boat races taking place Saturday, according to officials with the U.S. Coast Guard.

They said a good Samaritan rescued the seven who were onboard the catamaran when it capsized.

Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard

A fire marine unit with the Town of Longboat Key did report that one person was injured, but their condition has not been released, according to the Coast Guard.

The 39th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix did start Saturday along Lido Beach.