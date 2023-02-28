70-year-old woman sustains fatal injuries in Moog Road crash

article

On Tuesday morning, a 70-year-old woman passed away after she was struck by a vehicle in a CVS Pharmacy parking lot in Holiday.

At 10:35 a GMC pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Moog Road when a vehicle turned in front of it, according to a police report.

To avoid a collision the GMC turned into the driveway of a CVS Pharmacy, struck a pedestrian and power pole before coming to a complete stop, according to authorities.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The 70-year-old woman was transported to a hospital and later passed away due to her injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.



