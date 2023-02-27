'Stay at the scene': Florida averages 100,000 hit-and-run crashes per year, troopers say

In recent years Florida has averaged around 100,000 hit-and-run crashes per year, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In Hillsborough County alone, law enforcement agencies have been responding to around 300 hit-and-runs per month.

Pedestrians and bicyclists are often the victims. Earlier this month two pedestrians were killed in one weekend on a stretch of U.S. 92 in Eastern Hillsborough County.

Investigators recovered pieces of the front end of the car in one of the crashes. FHP Sgt. Steve Gaskins said no arrests have been made, but they’re following some leads.

"Not only do we have to find the vehicles, but we have to prove who was behind the wheel," said Gaskins, who told reporters Monday that FHP is pushing a message to drivers who may become involved in a crash.

"Stay at the scene," he said. "People get scared and leave the scene when it’s not even their fault, but the moment you leave the scene of a crash, you’ve taken a bad situation and made it worse."

Gaskins said the legislature recently upped the penalties for leaving the scene of a crash with injuries. Penalties can range from four years to 30 years in prison.

FHP now has a trooper in the region who is assigned strictly to investigate hit-and-runs. They’re also asking for the public’s help.

People with information about a hit-and-run crash can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS. You don’t have to give your name, and you could be eligible for a reward.