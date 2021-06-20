TPD: 1 dead after car crashes, overturns in Hillsborough River

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred Sunday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of W. Columbus Drive and N. Riverside Drive around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, witnesses said a light-colored sedan crashed and overturned in the waters of the Hillsborough River.

Officers arriving on scene found an adult male, the vehicle’s sole occupant, dead inside the car.

Though it is early in the investigation and detectives are working to figure out exactly what caused the crash, they say alcohol may have played a role.

