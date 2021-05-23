70-year-old man dead after head-on crash in Osceola County, FHP says

article

A 70-year-old man is dead after crashing head-on with another vehicle in Osceola County, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a vehicle being driven by a 70-year-old Kissimmee man was traveling southbound on Orange Blossom Trail on Saturday afternoon.

For an unknown reason, they said that the 70-year-old man crossed the center line and traveled into the northbound lanes of the road. The vehicle struck the front of another vehicle head-on.

The 70-year-old man reportedly died at a hospital. The people inside the other vehicle, a 44-year-old woman and three children from Kissimmee, suffered minor injuries.

Troopers say they continue to investigate the crash.

