70-year-old woman ‘violently’ killed at Parkshore Plaza Condominiums in St. Pete, police say

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a 70-year-old woman was killed inside her downtown condo Thursday afternoon.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the woman’s friends became concerned about her well-being when she missed a lunch date.

The friends contacted the maintenance department at the Parkshore Plaza Condominiums, located at 300 Beach Drive NE. to check on her and that’s when the woman’s body was located.

"She died of trauma. It was a violent act," stated Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Petersburg Police Department. "We don’t believe it was random. We have reason to believe that she knew the suspect and there’s no real threat to any member of the public or anyone else in the building at this time."

Police say they do not believe the killing was random and the woman’s door was locked when the maintenance team went up to her unit.

Fernandez added that police have not named a suspect at this time.