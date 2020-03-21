71-year-old Florida woman being treated for coronavirus out of state dies

article

A 71-year-old woman being treated for COVID-19 in Illinois has died, according to officials in Sangamon County.

The woman passed away on March 19 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. Officials say the patient was a Florida resident who was visiting Springfield when she become ill.

“Now more than ever, we call on our community to take care of themselves and each other, to be vigilant and willing to make sacrifices to help curb the spread of this virus,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Memorial Health System. “That means refraining from going out in public if you are sick, practicing social distancing and frequently washing your hands with soap and water. It is vital that we protect those who are most vulnerable to this virus, including older adults and people with compromised immune systems."

“The health of our residents and the community is our highest priority,” Govindaiah said. “We will continue working together to care for our patients, protect the safety of health care workers and protect the people in our communities.”

The patient's name has not been released.

In an update on Saturday, the Florida Department of Health announced that the death toll in Florida has risen to 12 with 658 confirmed cases