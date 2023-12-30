72-year-old bicyclist dies after crash in Hardee County: FHP
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. - A 72-year-old Zolfo Springs man died after a crash Friday afternoon, according to troopers.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the man was headed west on State Road 64, approaching Elm Street just before 1 p.m.
A 64-year-old Arcadia man was driving a pickup truck with a flatbed trailer west on SR-64, approaching Elm Street and the 72-year-old bicyclist, according to FHP.
Authorities say the truck slowed down and started a passing maneuver by driving into the eastbound lane of SR-64.
According to officials, while the truck was passing, the bicyclist started a left turn and hit the right side of the truck. Troopers say the 72-year-old was taken to a local hospital, which is where he died.
The driver and 75-year-old passenger of the truck were not injured, according to authorities.
The crash is still under investigation, according to FHP.