72-year-old bicyclist dies after crash in Hardee County: FHP

A 72-year-old Zolfo Springs man died after a crash Friday afternoon, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the man was headed west on State Road 64, approaching Elm Street just before 1 p.m.

A 64-year-old Arcadia man was driving a pickup truck with a flatbed trailer west on SR-64, approaching Elm Street and the 72-year-old bicyclist, according to FHP.

Authorities say the truck slowed down and started a passing maneuver by driving into the eastbound lane of SR-64.

According to officials, while the truck was passing, the bicyclist started a left turn and hit the right side of the truck. Troopers say the 72-year-old was taken to a local hospital, which is where he died.

The driver and 75-year-old passenger of the truck were not injured, according to authorities.

The crash is still under investigation, according to FHP.