76 depressions, some sinkholes, confirmed in Pasco neighborhood

After a few dozen depressions opened in the Lakeside Woodlands community back in August, homeowners have waited for Pasco County officials to determine the cause and extent of the hollowing ground.

Three months later, the number of holes has nearly doubled and the county is confirming the depressions are sinkholes, causing homeowners to wonder if their homes will have any value.

Barbara Gerin says she was never told her home was built on top of an underground aquifer when she bought her house just a few months ago. Now she can’t even park in her driveway because of the sinkhole activity. It's just too dangerous.

A portion of the road has been closed for weeks as geologists continue to do research. Meanwhile, Gerin says she stepped outside Tuesday morning into a newly-formed hole. She's thankful she didn't break her ankle.

“I screamed because this what I’ve got going on here," Gerin said.

She thought she found her dream home.

“We got the fireplace. The swimming pool. The lanai. Everything we wanted," Gerin said.

Now, at least 76 depressions have been reported, with some being confirmed as sinkhole activity.

“I’m noticing holes in my front yard and my backyard. It’s always the fear when I hear a noise, like the other night it frightened me because I thought maybe the house was going into a hole," Gerin said.

A small portion of Willow Brook Court has been shut down for weeks. A large retention pond nearby is fenced off, with signs warning of the dangers, but as of now, the county says no structures are at risk of being compromised.

Still, homeowners say they're frustrated.

“I don’t like what’s going on because I don’t know what’s going to happen to our homes," resident Frank Sessa said.

The Lakeside Woodlands Civic Association along with the county are working together with engineers and geologists to decide the best course of action.

Roughly 30 of the depressions are near or under Willow Brook Court, which sits just above a system of underground caves that include the county’s aquifer. The other 40 or so depressions are on private property, which means it’s up to the homeowners association to address the issue, but Gerin says there's still a lot of uncertainty.

“We just don’t know. Do we need to pack up and go. I fell in my own hole in my front yard up almost to the calf of my leg. I mean that’s frightening," Gerin said.

FOX 13 tried reaching out to the homeowners association earlier Tuesday evening, but have not heard back.

Once again, the county says no structures are at risk of being compromised, but residents now say one of their biggest concerns is the impact this could have on the values of their homes.