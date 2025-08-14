School zone speed cameras catch drivers as fast as 78 mph, Bradenton officials say

The Brief On the first day of school, Bradenton’s speed cameras caught 50 drivers going more than 10 mph over the limit. Each violation costs $100, no matter how fast you're going. During the second half of last school year, the city issued more than 12,000 violations, including one driver clocked at 78 mph.



Bradenton police are warning drivers to slow down after the city’s school zone cameras caught 50 speeders on the first day of the 2025-26 school year.

What we know:

The speeding drivers were going more than 10 miles per hour above the posted limit during school hours. That means a $100 violation in the mail is on the way to the registered owner of each car.

Pictured: School zone speed camera.

The program covers 10 schools in the city and runs all day, from 30 minutes before the first bell until 30 minutes after dismissal. Police say the cameras trigger whether school zone lights are flashing or not; the rule is to follow the posted speed limit on that road.

"Let's say the reduced school zone speed limit is 25 miles per hour," explains Bradenton Police spokesperson Meredith Censullo. "If you are driving at 35 miles per hour or higher, you're going to get a $100 violation. If those lights aren't flashing and it's just the middle of the school day, say around lunchtime, you still have to follow whatever the speed limit is on that road."

Big picture view:

This is the second year Bradenton has used school zone speed cameras. Last school year, when the system was in place for only half the year, the city issued more than 12,000 violations.

One of the worst cases: a driver going 78 mph in a school zone, 53 mph over the limit. Police say the goal is not to hand out fines but to keep kids, crossing guards and neighbors safe, especially since many schools are in residential areas.

Locations & enforcement times

Ballard Elementary School - Active Times (Violations Issued): 7:55 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Camera Location: 1800 9th Ave. W

School zone speed limit: 15 mph from 7:55 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Regular posted speed limit: 30 mph between 8:40 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Bradenton Christian School - Active Times (Violations Issued): 7:30 a.m. - 3:35 p.m.

Camera Location: 3300 43rd St. W

School zone speed limit: 20 mph from 7:30 a.m. - 8:25 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. - 3:35 p.m.

Regular posted speed limit: 40 mph between 8:25 a.m. - 2:40 p.m.

JP Miller Elementary School - Active Times (Violations Issued): 7:55 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Camera Location: 700 43rd St. W

School zone speed limit: 20 mph from 7:55 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Regular posted speed limit: 35 mph between 8:40 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Manatee Elementary School - Active Times (Violations Issued): 7:55 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Camera Location: 700 15th St. E

School zone speed limit: 15 mph between 7:55 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Regular posted speed limit: 35 mph between 8:40 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Manatee High School - Active Times (Violations Issued): 7 a.m. - 2:55 p.m.

Camera Location: 3300 9th Ave. W

School zone speed limit: 20 mph between 7 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. and 2:10 p.m. - 2:55 p.m.

Regular posted speed limit: 30 mph (westbound)/35 mph (eastbound) between 7:45 a.m. - 2:10 p.m.

Moody Elementary School - Active Times (Violations Issued): 7:55 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Camera Location: 5400 38th Ave. W

School zone speed limit: 20 mph between 7:55 a.m. - 9:35 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Regular posted speed limit: 20 mph between 9:35 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Sugg Middle School - Active Times (Violations Issued): 7:50 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Camera Location: 3700 59th St. W

School zone speed limit: 20 mph between 7:50 a.m. - 9:35 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Regular posted speed limit: 40 mph between 9:35 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Prine Elementary School - Active Times (Violations Issued): 7:55 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Camera Location: 3300 Southern Parkway

School zone speed limit: 15 mph between 7:55 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Regular posted speed limit: 30 mph between 8:40 a.m. - 3 p.m.

GD Rogers Elementary School - Active Times (Violations Issued): 7:55 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Camera Location: 500 13th Ave. W

School zone speed limit: 15 mph between 7:55 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Regular posted speed limit: 25 mph between 8:40 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sea Breeze Elementary - Active Times (Violations Issued): 7:55 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Camera Location: 3600 71st St. W

School zone speed limit: 20 mph between 7:55 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Regular posted speed limit: 25 mph between 8:40 a.m. - 3 p.m.