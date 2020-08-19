80-year-old man attacked in Lancaster grocery store bathroom dies of injuries, family says

article

An 80-year-old man who was severely beaten and robbed in a grocery store bathroom in Lancaster died Tuesday from his injuries, according to his family.

Roberto Flores Lopez was attacked July 8 inside the restroom of Superior Grocers in the 1000 block of East Avenue J, near 10th Street, and his wallet was stolen, authorities said. He was discovered severely beaten on the floor of the bathroom by someone who later came into the restroom.

Lopez was hospitalized for injuries that included a broken jaw and nose as well as multiple broken ribs.

According to his family, Lopez died Wednesday morning, leaving behind his wife Amelia, four children, 16 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Relatives plan to hold a Wednesday afternoon news conference to discuss his death and call for the suspect in the crime — 22-year-old Damaris Wade — to be prosecuted for murder.

Demaris Wade

Wade surrendered to authorities days after the attack, and after sheriff's investigators circulated photos of him and his girlfriend, who was initially charged with being an accessory to the crime, but the case against her was later dropped.

Wade was charged with attempted murder, elder abuse with infliction of injury and second-degree robbery. The charges include allegations that Wade inflicted great bodily injury on a victim 70 or older and that he has a prior conviction for robbery in 2016.

If convicted as currently charged, Wade could face a potential 25-year- to-life state prison sentence, according to prosecutors. With Lopez's death, however, the charges could be amended.

CNS contributed to this report.