88-year-old man critically injured after being attacked in Avon Park home

An elderly man was critically injured after deputies said he was attacked in his home in Avon Park.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said the attack happened sometime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday at the victim's home on Ramona Avenue near State Road 17.

Deputies said the 88-year-old man suffered critical injuries and had to be airlifted to a trauma center following the attack.

"The incident was not a random attack and there is no danger to the community at this time," the sheriff's office said.

According to investigators, a person of interest is in custody on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7250, or call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.