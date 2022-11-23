A bike under the tree could change lives of struggling adults this holiday season

With Christmas fast approaching, a lot of kids will be thrilled to find a bicycle under the tree. A lot of adults are equally excited when they get one from Bikes for Christ.

The group takes donated bikes, rehabs them and passes them along to organizations like Metropolitan Ministries to give to people who don’t have reliable transportation.

"For the past three years, we have given away about 320 bikes," said the group founder, Patrick Simmons. "Close to one a day."

With daunting inflation, Bikes for Christ is getting more requests for help from people who were already struggling under mounting financial pressure.

"They are forced out of their affordable housing. They can’t afford to put food on the table," said Simmons.

Simmons says a bike can be transformational.

Money once spent on public transportation for their daily commute can now be put toward savings, family, food and housing. It could even help someone land a job they wouldn't otherwise be able to accept.

To keep up with demand, Bikes for Christ is looking for volunteers and more workspace. Right now, volunteers work out of a large shed turned into a workshop.

"We have had this building for four years," said Simmons. "We probably outgrew this building three and a half years ago."

For ways to help, visit https://www.bikes4christ.com/donations.