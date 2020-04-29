'A good cop and a great man': Florida officer dies of coronavirus after traveling to Boston, police say

article

On Wednesday, the Clermont Police Department shared that Officer Conrad Buckley has passed away of coronavirus after traveling to Boston.

They said that Officer Buckley was on vacation leave at the end of March and traveled to the Boston-area to attend to a family emergency. Upon returning to Florida in the first week of April, he self-quarantined per CDC guidelines and Clermont Human Resources recommendations.

However, they said that during this time, he developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and sought medical attention. He tested positive for the virus and was hospitalized. By April 28, he succumbed to the illness.

“Officer Buckley will be greatly missed by the Clermont Police Department,” Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway said. “He was an outstanding police officer who cared greatly for his fellow officers and the community. He took tremendous pride in being a police officer and carried himself with confidence and integrity. Today, the City of Clermont lost a good cop and a great man”.

They ask that the privacy of Buckley's family be respected.

Officer Buckley reportedly served the Clermont Police Department for two years after working with the Northeastern University Police Department in Boston for several years.

