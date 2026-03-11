Largo PD responds to shooting at apartment complex, citizens asked to avoid area

The Brief Largo police said they received reports of a shooting at the Melrose on the Bay Apartment Complex. The scene remains active, and officers said the area isn't safe for vehicle or pedestrian traffic.



Police are responding to a Largo apartment complex, where they received reports of a shooting Wednesday evening.

What we know:

The Largo Police Department said they've responded to the Melrose on the Bay Apartment Complex along Bolesta Road.

The scene remains active, and officers said the area isn't safe for vehicle or pedestrian traffic. Citizens are being asked to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released any other details about the shooting call or if anyone has been injured.