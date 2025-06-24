University of Tampa grad describes escape from Israel as 'last one on the plane'

The Brief A recent University of Tampa graduate said she spent several nights in bomb shelters before being evacuated from Israel. Abby Gurevitch landed at Tampa International on Tuesday morning on a state-organized rescue flight carrying 160 passengers from Israel. Her parents said they’re "forever indebted" to the group that helped get her home.



A graduate from The University of Tampa returned home to Florida after a state-organized rescue flight brought her home from Israel.

What we know:

Abby Gurevitch, 22, was volunteering in Tel Aviv with an ambulance group for five weeks.

As airstrikes intensified during Israel’s conflict with Iran, she sheltered underground; missiles landed just five minutes from her apartment.

Then, she was offered the final seat on a rescue flight to Tampa. She was one of 160 passengers aboard a Florida-organized flight that landed at Tampa International Airport Tuesday morning.

What they're saying:

Her parents say they hadn’t slept, calling lawmakers daily to help get her out.

"I was literally the last one to show up," Abby said. "I found out I was on this plane as I was sitting in the bomb shelter hearing huge booms. They were like, ‘you need to go pack your bags,’ and I'm like, ‘I will do that right when I get out of the shelter.'"

"We tirelessly, every single day, called Representative Byron Donalds, Governor DeSantis," her parents said. "We felt like we were failing her, that she was stuck there."

Governor Ron DeSantis added, "it was pretty clear that we needed to be in the game, that there were people that needed our help, and our Florida citizens were there, and they needed to be rescued."

Now, her parents are celebrating her homecoming.

"We keep giving each other high-fives. I can't believe we did it. We are forever indebted to Grey Bull Rescue," Abby's dad, Earl Gurevitch, said.