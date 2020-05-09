A mother and daughter dress up as dinosaurs to hand out homemade face masks

A Canadian mother and daughter surprised onlookers by handing out free face masks while dressed as dinosaurs, apparently in the style of the NBA's Toronto Raptors mascot.

It’s hard to tell for sure what kind of "dino" is behind the masks.

Nina and Demi Antonakes walked around Toronto's city center, handing out masks in the suits to lift people's spirits as the country wrestles with the coronavirus outbreak.

The homemade masks also handed out in neighborhoods when home-dwellers use noisemakers in honor of COVID-19 frontline workers.

Canada has almost 68,000 confirmed cases of the virus and almost 4,700 deaths.

