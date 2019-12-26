A reward of up to $10,000 now being offered for information in case of missing Disney World bus driver

article

A reward of up to $10,000 is now being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect(s) involved in the Brian Edward Klecha missing persons case.

According to the FDLE, Brian Edward Klecha, 35, was last seen on Dec. 27, 2017, at MidFlorida Credit Union in Auburndale.

The FDLE said Klecha worked for the Disney Corporation and has ties to Orange, Polk and Hillsborough counties.

Agents said they believe Mr. Klecha did not leave or go missing on his own and believe he may have been the victim of domestic or drug abuse.

According to the FDLE, Klecha's vehicle was found abandoned on State Road 618 in Tampa at the Morgan Street exit. Investigators said they believe the Jeep had been involved in a car accident a few days earlier.

“After two years, we continue to work leads in this case, but we need more information. Someone knows what happened to Brian or where he is now, and we won’t stop until we know,” said FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell. “We are asking anyone with information about Brian Klecha to please contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.”

The reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by the family of Brian Klecha, Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay and FDLE.

