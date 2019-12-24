Lakeland man's disappearance remains a mystery nearly two years later

article

Authorities are still asking the public for information on a missing Disney World bus driver – who was last seen nearly two years ago.

Brian Klecha, 37, was last seen making a transaction at a MidFlorida Credit Union in Auburndale on December 27, 2017.

Three months later, on February 11, 2018, his Jeep was found abandoned on State Road 618 in Tampa at the Morgan Street exit. Investigators believed the vehicle was involved in an accident a few days prior, but someone else was behind the wheel.

When detectives tried to find Klecha, his family realized he was missing. The last place he lived was at a home in Lakeland, but one of his roommates said Klecha was in the process of moving in before he disappeared.

Detectives believe he may have been a victim of domestic or drug abuse. They don’t think he left or went missing on his own.

“After two years, we continue to work leads in this case, but we need more information. Someone knows what happened to Brian or where he is now, and we won’t stop until we know,” said Mark Brutnell, an FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 award in hopes of finding him. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-873-8477.



