A simple fruit snack that is great for Mother's Day
TAMPA, Fla. - Mother's Day is less than 24 hours away, so dads and kids listen up.
Photojournalist Jason Wright has found a simple fruit snack that will be great to start Mother's Day morning.
Ingredients:
1 Rice Cake (Caramel flavored cake used in the recipe)
1 Oz Cream Cheese
1 Tablespoon of Marshmallow Fluff
1 Strawberry
1 Slice of Kiwi
5 blueberries
A unique treat for Mother's Day
Directions:
• Mix the cream cheeze and marshmallow fluff together until it's one color
• Spread the cream cheese mixture on the top of the rice cake
• Dice up the strawberry, kiwi, and blueberries to create "sauce"
• Use the diced up fruit to decorate the top of the rice cake as desire
