A simple fruit snack that is great for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is less than 24 hours away, so dads and kids listen up.

Photojournalist Jason Wright has found a simple fruit snack that will be great to start Mother's Day morning.

Ingredients:

1 Rice Cake (Caramel flavored cake used in the recipe)

1 Oz Cream Cheese

1 Tablespoon of Marshmallow Fluff

1 Strawberry

1 Slice of Kiwi

5 blueberries

A unique treat for Mother's Day

Directions:

• Mix the cream cheeze and marshmallow fluff together until it's one color

• Spread the cream cheese mixture on the top of the rice cake

• Dice up the strawberry, kiwi, and blueberries to create "sauce"

• Use the diced up fruit to decorate the top of the rice cake as desire

For more information on Chef It Up 2 Go! You can find them on Facebook by clicking here.



