A visit to Mote Marine Aquarium supports research efforts

Sarasota’s Mote Marine Laboratory Aquarium is one of the oldest Marine research laboratories in Florida since the 1950s.

Its public aquarium is designed for the public to be able to see the types of research that they are doing out in the field and at the research lab itself for protecting our oceans.

Stephane Kettle, public relations manager for Mote, said, "When you visit the aquarium you will have the opportunity to learn all about the species a fish and other aquatic animals that live right here in Tampa Bay and in the Gulf of Mexico. You will have the chance to see sea turtles, manatees, you’re going to see the sharks in the game fish that we all have right here in the bay, so it’s a really great experience to really learn about what’s in our backyard and really get to know the species that called the Gulf of Mexico home."

She explained that Mote marine lab is very special because it started out as a research organization first and they added the aquarium second, so when you come and visit you really get the chance to learn research efforts that are going on in the field and your visit is supporting those research efforts.

She added that everything at the aquarium is in support of their research.

Mote Marine Laboratory is opening a new temporary exhibit on Jan 30 that will be on display through the spring. It’s called ‘Wild Krats Ocean Adventure’ and it’s based on the popular PBS kid's show Wild Kratts.

Kids will be able to do interactive adventures with the Krats brothers and learn about the ocean as well. Mote says it’s going to be a highly unique, interactive and play exploration-based exhibit that will be included with aquarium admission and free to mote members.

