A year after four deer found shot with arrows, two more found dead in Palm harbor neighborhood

A year ago, someone started shooting deer with arrows in the Lansbrook neighborhood in Palm Harbor. Things then turned quiet, but recently two more deer were shot with an arrow.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer visited the area Tuesday and took one of the arrows into evidence. Neighbors are more concerned this time around, because last time, three of the four deer survived, but the two deer found this week were both already dead.

Neighbors want to find the person responsible more than ever.

READ: Deputies: Man arrested after admitting to shooting at multiple cats inside Town 'N' Country mobile home park

Two similar looking arrows – both broken in half – were each found within a few miles of each other. Each one was found next to a dead decaying deer.

One of them was found near East Lake Drive South and Tarpon Woods Boulevard in Palm Harbor. The other was found near Pendlebury Drive and Siena Lane where the carcass still remains.

"I do not want to have to get into a situation like last year where there's a baby fawn running around with an arrow stuck in their body," Raptor Center of Tampa Bay Volunteer Lexie Vanderweit said.

Last August, four deer were found with arrows also in and around the Lansbrook subdivision. FWC opened an investigation, and it got the attention of rocker and avid hunter Ted Nugent who put up a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the person responsible.

MORE: Deer spotted running around Oregon neighborhood with Christmas lights

No arrests were ever made in those cases.

"I'm actually horrified that this actually happening again. Whether this is a copycat person or it's the same person," Lansbrook resident Nancy Bloch said.

Bloch and Vanderweit are hoping whoever is doing this doesn't continue.

"They could hit pets. They could hit kids riding their bike. They could hit a baby in a stroller. They could hit us. They could hit parents. I mean, this has got to stop," Vanderweit said.

Anyone with information is asked to call FWC at 888-404-3922.