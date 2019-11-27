AAA offers free 'Tow to Go' program this Thanksgiving holiday

article

Whether you have the whole week off or a few days off for Thanksgiving, AAA is reminding drivers not to drink and drive during the festivities.

Instead, drivers can get a free tow within a 10-mile radius if they believe they are too impaired to drive. The service is free for both AAA members – and non-members. The “Tow to Go” service is available from Wednesday, November 27 to Sunday, December 1 at 6 a.m.

The company says the service should be used as a last resort. They said the response time is based on the availability for its drivers and tow trucks, and whether there is a high call volume.

LINK: For more information on the Tow to Go program, head to AAA's website.

The service may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather events.

Between 2012 and 2016, impaired drivers were involved in almost half of the fatal crashes on Halloween night, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"Tow to Go" is available for drivers in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin and parts of Indiana. Those who are interested should dial 855-286 -9246.

