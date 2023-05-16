Accused driver arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed St. Pete city employee, police say

article

The driver accused in a hit-and-run crash that left a St. Petersburg city employee dead over the weekend turned himself in Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The St. Pete Police Department said investigators found the jeep involved in the crash Monday evening, and 20-year-old Jakil Powell turned himself in at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers have identified Powell as the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee. He is now facing a charge for leaving the scene of a crash involving death, authorities said.

Pictured: Jonathan Hughes, a St. Pete city employee killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

The hit-and-run crash happened Saturday afternoon, and left motorcyclist Jonathan Hughes, 57, dead, according to St. Pete police. Hughes worked in the city's wastewater treatment plant, officials confirmed.

Crash investigators said Hughes was heading west on 22nd Avenue South, and as he was approaching 45th Street South, a white Jeep failed to yield the right of way. The driver entered the path of Hughes' motorcycle, which caused the crash.

The driver left the scene, and Hughes was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, officers said.