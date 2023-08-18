Fugitive accused in deadly DUI crash tries delay tactic after skipping trial in June

Defendant Joseph Higgins is accused of driving drunk and killing a Tampa mother two years ago. Since then, prosecutor say he has played games with the justice system to avoid going to trial.

In June, he became a fugitive on the run after skipping his trial. He was caught weeks later, and now, he’s trying another delay tactic.

On Friday morning, prosecutors suggested Higgins was faking a mental illness after he claimed he was unfit to stand trial. Tampa Judge Laura Ward reviewed an evaluation from a court appointed doctor who said Higgins was showing signs of incompetence, however, the doctor added, he may be exaggerating his mental condition.

"‘there is a concern that he is malingering to avoid prosecution,'" Judge Ward read out loud from report.

Prosecutor Jessica Couvertier believes Higgins is just using another delay tactic.

"The states position is that alone does not mean he is not competent to stand trial," argued Couvertier.

She then provided the judge with jailhouse calls and a video, to prove Higgins was faking it. The calls were played in court.

One was a jailhouse visit with Higgins and his dad discussing, with a clear mind, many things including, the possibility of getting out of jail on bond.

On January 3, 2021, Higgins is accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash in Hillsborough County that killed Karrie Lewis. He was arrested months later on DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges.

The trial was set for last October, but it got pushed back to this June. However, Higgins decided to skip town.

He was a no-show for the first day of his trial. A warrant was issued for his arrest and weeks later he was busted at a beach bar in Apollo Beach.

Now, Judge Ward was holding firm on an August trial date. Late Friday, the judge heard from the court appointed doctor, who reviewed his findings for the court.

Judge Ward ruled Higgins was fit to stand trial. That led to Higgins agreeing to a last-minute plea deal.

He pled guilty to both charges, in exchange for 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation. He will be formally sentenced on Monday.