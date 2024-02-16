Accused drug dealer arrested for first-degree murder in two fentanyl overdose deaths: Pinellas Park police

An accused drug dealer was arrested on first-degree murder charges in two overdose deaths in Pinellas Park, according to investigators.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said James People III, 33, is accused of selling fentanyl to both victims, 32-year-old Kane Mitchell and 31-year-old Luke Comiskey, who are Irish Nationals.

Detectives said they began investigating nearly two years ago after the overdose deaths of Mitchell and Comiskey back in April 2022. Both victims were found dead in their apartment on Grand Avenue in Pinellas Park, according to police.

CRIME: 2 dead after shooting in Pinellas Park, suspect charged: Police

The medical examiner determined Mitchell and Comiskey died of a fentanyl overdose, according to authorities.

"The devastating consequences of fentanyl abuse are clear in this heartbreaking incident," Pinellas Park Police Chief Adam Geissenberger said.

Peoples was determined to be the one who sold the fentanyl to both the victims, police said. He was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the two overdose deaths, Pinellas Park police said.