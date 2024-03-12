Accused drug dealer arrested in Spring Hill overdose death: Deputies

An accused drug dealer was arrested on Monday in connection to an overdose death that happened back in 2022 in Spring Hill, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Nicole Marie Davies was arrested on a charge of murder by distributing illegal substances.

Back in October 2022, deputies and Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a home on Piper Road in Spring Hill about a possible overdose at around 3:20 a.m. When they arrived, Sean O'Leary was found inside the home unresponsive.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to the sheriff's office. An autopsy later confirmed that O'Leary died from "combined drug toxicity with methamphetamine and fentanyl."

Detectives who investigated the overdose found a clear baggie on O'Leary that had white residue on it. The substance was sent to a forensic lab and was later confirmed to be fentanyl, officials said.

During their investigation, detectives said they learned Davies talked with O'Leary about selling him illegal narcotics, including fentanyl. Davies delivered the drugs to him at the time of the overdose, according to deputies.

Davies is in custody and was denied bond, the sheriff's office said.