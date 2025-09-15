Accused drunk driver behind bars after driving wrong way on I-4: Video

The Brief A driver was arrested for DUI after law enforcement officers caught her driving the wrong way on I-4. The released dashcam and bodycam footage, showing her vehicle heading the wrong way and her failed sobriety test. Officers said her BAC was measured at .199 and .202 – both more than double the legal limit.



A driver was arrested for DUI over the weekend after law enforcement officers caught her driving the wrong way on I-4, nearly hitting a marked police car.

The Tampa Police Department said Kristian Beall, 24, was arrested for DUI, aggravated fleeing to elude, and fleeing to elude at a high speed.

Pictured: Kristian Beall. Courtesy: Orient Road Jail.

What we know:

TPD said this happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Law enforcement received a report of a vehicle driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-4.

Officers, who were working collaboratively with the Florida Highway Patrol, said they quickly found a silver Toyota Camry heading west in the eastbound lanes of the interstate at about 60 mph. Officers tried stopping the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over and continued heading the wrong way – even narrowly missing a crash with a marked police car, according to TPD.

After that, a trooper tried a tactical maneuver to stop Beall's vehicle, but she continued driving. That's when Tampa police performed a PIT maneuver to stop the car and boxed in the Camry with both TPD and FHP vehicles.

Dig deeper:

After stopping the car, Beall failed a sobriety test, which led to her DUI arrest. Officers said her BAC was measured at .199 and .202 – both more than double the legal limit.

She was booked into the Orient Road Jail.

What they're saying:

"I am incredibly proud of the quick and decisive action taken by our officers and our partners at the Florida Highway Patrol," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "Their seamless collaboration and dedication to public safety allowed them to stop this individual before there were serious, if not fatal, injuries. This is a perfect example of how our partnerships are vital in keeping our community safe."

"There is absolutely no excuse for driving under the influence," added Bercaw. "There are many safe and affordable alternatives available, including ride-sharing services, taxis, and designating a sober driver. If you choose to have adult beverages, make the right choice to protect yourself and everyone else on the road."