Accused drunk driver who slammed into Tampa restaurant killing homeless man gets bond on lack of evidence

article

Investigators say Angel Molina was driving drunk last Tuesday night, when he plowed into a Tampa Carrabba‘s restaurant. In the process, he hit and killed a homeless man who was sleeping outside the restaurant. Molina has been charged with DUI manslaughter and now wants out of jail.

During a bond hearing, Tampa police officer Gregory Landry testified that the man killed was identified as Raymond Charles Thompson, a homeless man,"He appeared to be setting up for the night and unfortunately he happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time," said Landry.

During the hearing, Landry said Molina has a DUI conviction on his record. On the night of the incident, he says the defendant was driving with a suspended license and showed signs of being intoxicated, "He also appeared confused as to what happened, he even asked if that was his vehicle inside the building to which I advised him it was," said Landry.

RELATED: Tampa driver accused of hitting, killing man outside Tampa Carrabas restaurant arrested for DUI: TPD

But Molina’s defense attorney pointed out there is no evidence to prove a manslaughter charge. In fact, she argued, Thompson’s cause of death hasn’t even been determined yet. Tampa Judge Catherine Catlin agreed, "Counsel is correct. I mean this individual may have been run over by Mr. Molina, but we don’t know that this individual was alive when it happened," questioned Catlin.

The prosecutor acknowledged she did not have the medical examiner's report on Thompson.

Judge Catlin ruled there was no probable cause established by the prosecution to prove the DUI manslaughter charge. Therefore, Molina would be released on his own recognizance.

However, on the other two remaining charges, he would have a $200,000 bond.

If he posts bail, the judge ordered him on house arrest with an ankle monitor.

Before wrapping up the hearing, Catlin scolded Molina for his reckless actions, "You don’t have a license, and you drove after you drink, which means the laws don’t mean anything to you. You’re going to drink and drive if you want to," said Catlin.