Accused stalker blames news coverage has 'prejudiced' his case

Accused stalker John Matthews says media coverage of his case is hampering his ability to have a fair trial.

"I was aired over Fox News," said Matthews.

Matthews complained to Hillsborough County Judge Mark Kiser that news reports about his case are untrue and will hurt him at trial.

"It has prejudiced my case and I might not be able to get a fair and impartial trial or pick a non-biased jury because of this," claimed Matthews.

But Judge Kiser disagreed.

"We're not going to get into media stories and how they presented that," Kiser said during a virtual hearing Tuesday.

Matthews is accused of stalking and making death threats against his ex-girlfriend. In a restraining order filed in April of 2019, his ex-girlfriend said he punched her in the face three times, giving her a black eye and other injuries.

She claimed he also called her at work, threatening to shoot her and rape her daughter.

But days after she filed the injunction, records show Matthews followed the alleged victim onto a HART bus and tried to kiss her.

Recently, during a bond hearing, Matthews told the judge she made it all up.

"The alleged victim in this case contradicted her statements several times. She has committed perjury, as well, at deposition," argued Matthews.

Matthews has been acting as his own attorney since he fired his court-appointed lawyer and demanded the judge in his original case be kicked off. He got his wish.

Now Matthews' new grievance is that the media is making him look bad and wants the publicity to go away, too.

Matthews agreed to go back to his court-appointed attorney, claiming his limited use of the jail's law library is hampering his legal fight.