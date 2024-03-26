Accused Ybor City garage shooter denied bond, victim testifies

article

The man accused of injuring three people in a shooting at the Ybor City parking garage early Saturday morning will remain behind bars until his trial.

Investigators say Sunny Wallace started firing a gun at three people on the fifth floor of the garage. On Tuesday, one of the victims who is currently in a wheelchair testified. Jett Tjader says he was out celebrating a future move to Alabama with his brother and a friend when he came face-to-face with Sunny Wallace.

"I think he was looking to hurt somebody," Tjader said in court. "I just yelled run when I heard gunshots. I got shot in the elbow first and then when I turned to run away, I get shot in my back."

RELATED: 3 injured after shooting at Ybor parking garage, suspect charged: TPD

He says when they were in the parking garage around 3 a.m., they walked by a car. That’s when he testified Wallace opened a passenger door and asked what he was doing there. Tjader thought Wallace wanted to talk to him, but things went south.

"He starts shooting at us," Tjader said.

Jett Tjader testifies at a bond hearing for the man suspected of shooting him, Sunny Wallace.

Tampa Police responded quickly and testified in court Wallace sped off in a car and nearly hit an officer.

"Vehicle started traveling toward the Tampa Police officer and he had to jump out of the way so he wasn’t hit," said Officer Kevin Laron.

When Wallace was questioned on the scene, Officer Laron said Wallace told him he shot at the victims in self-defense because they were "talking smack". Officer Laron adds, "when asked who he shot at, he said he wasn’t quite sure. Said he couldn’t describe them, just said self-defense".

Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez says it’s good Wallace will stay behind bars until trial and commends Tjader for telling his story.

"He was so incredibly brave to come in and face the person, the stranger who shot him on Saturday morning and could have killed him," Lopez explained.

READ: Video: Fugitive carjacking suspect accused of stealing EMS vehicle arrested

The victim’s brother and friend were also shot. They are expected to recover.

Wallace faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He’s currently on probation out of Marion County for resisting a police officer and disorderly conduct.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter