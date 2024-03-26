Video: Fugitive carjacking suspect accused of stealing EMS vehicle arrested

A Lakeland man is facing several charges after troopers say he carjacked an EMS vehicle, took it on a joyride, and ran away after crashing it.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a supervisor with American Medical Response (AMR) said he came upon a crash on the southbound I-75 exit ramp to westbound I-4 around 2 a.m. on March 22. Troopers say the crash involved a pickup truck, which was later determined to be stolen.

The supervisor said he saw one man run down the roadway embankment, while a second man, later identified as Gregorey Brian McGall, 36, of Lakeland, stood in the roadway.

Troopers say McGall then jumped on the side of the AMR Chevy Tahoe and climbed into the vehicle.

According to FHP, the supervisor was able to open the door and get out without injury as the suspect took off in the Tahoe.

After the carjacking, FHP says, the suspect sideswiped a Nissan Altima and led deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on a chase. The deputies lost sight of the suspect, but an in-car camera system onboard the Tahoe alerted AMR staff that the vehicle crashed shortly before 2:10 a.m.

The Tahoe was located at 3720 Martin Luther King Blvd., crashed and abandoned inside a fenced-in grass lot.

Law enforcement officers found the EMS vehicle crashed in Tampa.

Hillsborough County deputies say McGall was spotted on Monday night in a silver Nissan Altima, driven by Jerry Skidmore, 42, who had active warrants, near Highway 60 and County Line Road.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the agency saw the vehicle stopping at a gas station and went in to make an arrest. Deputies add that the vehicle tried to leave, but it was quickly stopped.

"This operation exemplifies the dedication and coordination of our specialized units," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Through their diligent efforts, we successfully arrested two individuals who were wanted for serious crimes, ensuring the safety of our community. I commend the Auto Theft Unit and all involved for their outstanding work."

Jerry Skidmore and Gregorey McGall mugshots courtesy of HCSO.

HCSO says McGall has been charged with criminal mischief $1,000 or more, grand theft motor vehicle, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, resisting officer without violence, out of county warrant for home invasion, out of county warrant for petit theft, out of county warrant for carjacking, carjacking, criminal mischief to telephone, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.

Skidmore was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with deadly weapon, two counts of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of driving with license canceled, suspended, or revoked, resisting officer without violence, violation of probation for fleeing/eluding law enforcement, violation of probation for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and three out of county warrants.

