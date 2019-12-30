Actor playing Aladdin pops the question to Jasmine while on stage

An actor playing Aladdin in a production in England surprised the audience when he got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, who was playing Princess Jasmine.

Matthew Pomeroy popped the question to his girlfriend, Natasha Lamb, on stage at the end of the show on Dec. 27.

Video from the crowd shows Pomeroy turning to Lamb during the curtain call and saying, "The last four years you've changed my life. You are the kindest, most caring person."

He continued, "Tash, I love you with all my heart. You're my best friend and if you'll let me... I want to share my life with you."

The crowd cheered as Lamb said yes.

The couple met backstage while performing at a resort in England and said they have toured the world performing together.

