Adult archaeology camp on Weedon Island offers non-archaeologists a chance to learn

Archaeology enthusiasts are in for a unique and immersive experience from AWIARE, the Alliance for Weedon Island Archaeological Research & Education.

The nonprofit, created in 2008, announced its annual Hands-On Adult Archaeology Camps. It gives people an opportunity to work with professional archaeologists on a real archaeological site.

READ: Ybor City's newly restored Centro Asturiano pays tribute to cigar workers who helped build Tampa

AWIARE was created to facilitate research on the Weedon Island archeological site.

The organization is dedicated to fostering long-term archaeological research, scientific exploration, and public education in the Weedon Island Preserve and Gulf Coast region. AWIARE provides participants with an opportunity to delve into the rich history of the area.

"The archaeology adult camp that we have here every year, was started about four years ago, and it's to give non-archaeologist, the general public, people who have an interest in learning more about not just the archaeology of the area, but how to do archeology," said Bob Austin an archaeologist with AWIARE.

At the heart of this archaeological adventure lies the Weedon Island Preserve, a site of immense historical significance, particularly in the context of ancient Native American cultures.

READ: WTVT's Lost Archives: A civil rights turning point in Tampa

The adult camp was started about four years ago.

The preserve, nestled along the Gulf Coast, unveils a tapestry of archaeological wonders, offering a window into the lifeways of indigenous communities that once thrived in this region.

AWIARE’s camp not only allows participants to actively contribute to ongoing research but also fosters a deep appreciation for the cultural heritage embedded in the layers of time at Weedon Island.

The camp is for anyone interested in learning more about archeology.

"I think that actually going out in the field, doing archeology, seeing what archeologists do, I think it gives them an added dimension about how not just the history of the area, which they also learn, but how that history is constructed," shared Austin.

Joining this camp is an opportunity to connect with the roots of the Gulf Coast’s past, making history come alive through hands-on exploration and discovery.

The two-week camp is scheduled from Feb. 26 to March 8, 2024. To register, click here.