Advanced technology will help Manatee County during 2025 Hurricane Season

Some homeowners still haven't moved back into their homes following the 2024 Hurricane Season. Manatee County said residents need a plan now as a new hurricane season approaches.

County officials say they are even more equipped this year to handle whatever comes their way.

Two months brought three destructive storms to Manatee County. As recovery continues, Matt Myers, the county's chief of emergency management, urges residents to be ready for the new hurricane season.

"They need to be prepared now for anything that can happen," said Myers.

Manatee County has been doing the same. Over the course of the last year, they’ve enhanced rescue team capabilities in part to reach residents at night.

They’ve also enhanced technology.

"The rapid response we can do with the information, it’s faster and it’s better," said Myers.

Partnering with Peregrine, a company that helps gather real-time data from across Manatee County in one dashboard. Manatee County will be able to determine what areas need help and get resources there faster.

"We can source 911 calls using the artificial intelligence to run through the calls for us and type in flooding, and it will plot it on the map. We will know where those calls are coming in from, so we can start flooding," said Myers.

Jodie Fiske, Manatee County’s director of public safety, said it also helps with getting supplies to residents and determining what will be needed during the long-term recovery process.

"That leads to expedited categories of reimbursement. That leads to major declarations. All of the steps we need to do we have cut really critical time off of the process we had before to get it moving to get our residents what we need," said Fiske.

As residents enter a new storm season, some with remaining damage or questions, Manatee County said they are here to help.

"We want people to be proactive in asking the questions, hopefully before we take an impact," said Fiske.

Manatee County will hold a coffee and questions event from 9-11 a.m. on June 6 at the Emergency Operations Center, which is located at 2101 47th Terrace East in Bradenton. Residents can come out with any concerns and ask questions.

