Sebring hospital shooting: Father, son killed at AdventHealth Sebring, deputies say

A father shot and killed his son and then turned the gun on himself Thursday morning at AdventHealth in Sebring, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to the hospital shortly before 11:30 a.m. for reports of an active shooter.

According to HCSO, a 66-year-old man brought his adult son, who he was having trouble with, to the hospital. Deputies say the son was being somewhat combative and was placed in a mental health room in the emergency room.

While inside the room, deputies say the father pulled out a handgun and fired shots into a wall to get other people out of the room.

Afterward, deputies say he shot his son, who was lying on a bed, and then shot himself.

Both men died on the scene.

There were no other injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

