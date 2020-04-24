AdventHealth's testing site closes Friday due to weather

The storms rolling through Tampa early Friday morning has forced health officials to close one COVID-19 drive-thru testing site for the day.

The AdventHealth testing site at Adventure Island, which opened this week, will be closed Friday. Those who had an appointment will receive a phone call from a team member to reschedule.

AdventHealth says they plan to reopen Monday at 9 a.m.

So far, they said they tested 350 people since opening Wednesday afternoon, and can test up to 2,000 per day.

At this testing site, a doctor's order is not required and there is no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of a resident's insurance status. AdventHealth says they will cover the cost for those without insurance.

Preregistration is available by heading to AdventHealthCoronavirusTesting.com or call 866-694-5503 during the hours of 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. for screening and registration.

During the registration process, people will be asked to enter their contact information, insurance information and will be assigned a time to show up for testing.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

