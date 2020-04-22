Four more COVID-19 test sites opening in Hillsborough County

For those who believe they may have symptoms in line with the coronavirus, four additional drive-thru testing sites will open Wednesday within Hillsborough County.

Two will open in Tampa, one in Plant City and one in Ruskin.

County officials are in charge of the following testing sites:

Lee Davis Center: 3402 North 22nd Street in Tampa

Plant City Community Resource Center: 307 North Michigan Avenue in Plant City

SouthShore Community Resource Center: 201 14th Avenue SE in Ruskin

As with previous drive-thru testing sites, this is by appointment only. Testing at the above three locations will only be administered for symptomatic individuals who have pre-registered and scheduled an appointment through the county's call center: 813-272-5900.

The call center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People who do not have a designated primary care physician or are uninsured are still eligible for pre-screening and pre-registration through the call center. There is no charge for the test administered at Hillsborough County locations.

If a resident is scheduled for a test, the county says they will be informed of the time, date, and testing location during the phone call.

Those who are registered must arrive in a personal vehicle at that scheduled time. Each person who must be tested must be seated next to a working window. They must also have a photo ID with a name and date of birth for all who are being tested.

They must also bring the correct confirmation code provided by the call center. This can be a printed copy of the testing confirmation email received from the call center, a screenshot of the confirmation number, or the code can be provided verbally.

AdventHealth will be staffing a testing site at Adventure Island for 30 days. The address is 10001 McKinley Drive in Tampa.

Hospital officials said they can administer 2,000 tests per day to anyone who meets the criteria set by the CDC. A doctor's order is not required and there is no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of a resident's insurance status.

AdventHealth says they will cover the cost for those without insurance. Preregistration is available by heading to AdventHealthCoronavirusTesting.com or call 866-694-5503 during the hours of 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. for screening and registration.

During the registration process, people will be asked to enter their contact information, insurance information and will be assigned a time to show up for testing.

Testing takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday after that for a period of 30 days.

