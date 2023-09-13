Adventure park for car lovers unveils colorful mural ahead of 2024 opening

article

If you like cars, something big is accelerating in our area.

The Motor Enclave is a kind of adventure park for car lovers. It’s near the intersection of I-4 and I-75 about 15 minutes east of Downtown Tampa.

It includes a 1.6 mile Formula 1 level performance track, an off-road track, and a 1200-seat special events center. It’s the brainchild of Brad Oleshansky, who built a similar venue in Michigan.

"I can see the finish line finally," said Oleshansky, who started the project during some of the worst supply chain issues ever.

He said the complex is about 80 percent complete, with most of the "car condos" sold, some at over $1 million. They are track side garages that owners can customize into Motorsport man caves or woman caves.

"Certainly our garages are expensive and for a certain audience, but that’s the smallest part of our business, shared Oleshansky.

He said the special event space overlooking the track will be one of the largest and most unusual spaces in the region.

"It’s wonderful at the J.W. Marriott or Armature Works, but we can put you in a car for a thrill ride after your event or during the cocktail hour. We can have a wedding where the wedding party goes on an off-road thrill ride and everyone leaves saying that’s the craziest, coolest event ever," explained Oleshansky.

You can get out on the track with a pro driver or even get behind the wheel yourself. Oleshansky said the place won’t be just for rich guys.

Pro drivers can take guests for thrill rides.

"The general public also has access to paid programs, even free cars and coffee events, so there’s something for everyone," added Oleshansky.

Just unveiled, facing I-75, is a huge and colorful mural paying homage to Tampa and a love for cars. Oleshansky said one million cars per week pass the mural, so it should be noticed.

The official grand opening is scheduled for early 2024. Garage owners and vehicle testers are already using the track.

Booking is open for special events. For more information, click here.