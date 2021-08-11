Expand / Collapse search

After 15 years, Apollo Beach man’s 1968 Impala became his pride and joy

By
Published 
Great Rides
FOX 13 News

Great Rides: 1968 Chevy Impala

Bob in Apollo Beach bought his 1968 Chevy Impala back in 2003. He says it’s his pride and joy.

For Bob Mushow in Apollo Beach, his ride is a beauty.

His 1968 Chevrolet Impala has custom paint, ostrich interior, and remote-operated doors. Mushow said he bought the fixer-upper convertible in 2003, and it was a labor of love.

"When I lifted the body up off the frame, the frame fell apart because it was rotted," he recalled. "In 2008, we moved to Apollo Beach, Florida, and we brought it in pieces with us and I completed it here."

Mushow said this passion project took 15 years to complete.

"I've got a modern high-built engine for it. It's called a 383 Stroker, and that was custom built for me," he added.

These days you can find this great ride collecting trophies at local car shows and cruising Bay Area roads -- when it's not raining of course.

