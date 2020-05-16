After 2 scandals, Polk County School District enacts harassment policy

After two sexual harassment scandals in five years, one Florida county's school board has voted to prohibit supervisors and employees from having any kind of romantic relationship.

The Lakeland Ledger reports the Polk County School District this past week voted unanimously for the new policy, which says that to promote a professional work environment free from harassment, administrators shall refrain from dating or engaging in a consensual sexual relationship with employees whose work they direct.

The School Board had previous sexual harassment and nepotism policies, but no written policy prohibiting employees in romantic relationships from supervising one another.

This comes after two scandals. One resulted in a firing and the other in a resignation.

