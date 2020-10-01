After ballot-counting test, Hillsborough elections supervisor ready for November

Hillsborough County's high-speed ballot-tabulating machines kicked into high gear Wednesday, beginning the final test before the county begins officially counting votes for the upcoming election.

The county's elections supervisor, Craig Latimer, administered what's known as a "logic and accuracy test" of the county's elections machines to make sure they're working properly and ready for the upcoming general election.

"We've got the equipment to do it, it's just a matter of ramping up the volume," Latimer said.

Elections experts are expecting a record number of mail-in ballots due to COVID-19. Latimer said his office has sent out about 380,000 ballots late last week and roughly 30,000 voters have already returned them.

"We're happy to see that people are listening to what we're saying to get your ballot back quick. Don't wait," Latimer said. "Don't take a chance of mailing it three days before the election."

The logic and accuracy test comes a day after mail-in balloting briefly took center stage during the first presidential debate.

President Trump has been among the biggest critics, claiming a spike in mail-in voting could lead to widespread voter fraud, despite experts saying there have been few examples of fraud connected to mail-in votes.

"If I see tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated, I can't go along with that," President Trump said, adding, "It means you have a fraudulent election!"

Former Vice President Joe Biden pointed out mail-in balloting has gone on for years with very few reported issues.

"No one has established at all that there is fraud related to mail-in ballots, that somehow it's a fraudulent process," Biden said.

That moment forced Latimer to once again have to reassure voters.

"Vote-by-mail in Florida is safe and secure. It's not riddled with fraud by any means," Latimer said. "It's a safe and secure way to vote and the voter is in control. They order the ballot. They can track the ballot. They can stay on top of it; make sure that that vote was counted."

Latimer said both presidential candidates have found common ground on Florida's vote-by-mail process.

"The legislature has put great laws and safety and security around it and quite frankly both presidential campaigns have said Floridians are OK to vote by mail," he added.

President Trump has said Florida's system is an exception because voters must request a mail-in ballot, unlike some other states where ballots are automatically sent to registered voters, whether they request them or not.

