Food and disaster relief ministry in Polk County pushes message of hope after recent thefts

A food and disaster relief ministry has been the victim of theft twice now within a month. However, its founder isn't allowing crime to stop their message of hope.

The victim of the theft, the Freedom Tour in Polk County, is a food and disaster relief ministry. They serve up to three to five thousand people a month, mainly those who are struggling with finances or with addiction.

Surveillance video captured a woman stealing a freezer by strapping it into the trunk of her car and then driving away.

"You feel angry, aggravated and frustrated," said Bobby Williams, the Freedom Tour's Founder and President. "The biggest thing is for me; I've been doing this for so long, and I've seen it happening. One or two people can ruin it for everybody."

This isn't the first case of theft the ministry has had recently. It had one of its box trucks filled with $25,000 worth of food stolen just last month. Someone was arrested and charged in that case.

Brad Weihrauch saw Williams post on Facebook and, feeling angry about the situation, he decided to act. He bought a new freezer and dropped it off on Tuesday morning.

"How can anybody do anything like that to an organization that gives as much as this one does?" said Brad Weihrauch. "Let's replace and go on. There's obviously a hurt or a need and that's for Jesus to sort out with that lady. That has nothing to do with this. We need to just go on and do what we can where we can."

Weihrauch says two more friends decided to help out so they'll be donating two more freezers.

"It's always good to see God work things out for the good, for the better. See people who believe in you," said Williams.

Williams didn't report the incident to the police because he says it's just a small theft. His focus is going to stay on spreading positivity.

"Every time I see something like this happen, I don't look at it as bad," said Williams. "I look at it as God's always good. He always prevails. Everything the enemy means for bad--the scripture says it--God means for good."

