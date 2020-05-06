AG Paxton calls for release of Dallas salon owner who reopened in defiance of countywide restrictions

article

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is calling for the immediate release of the Dallas salon owner who was jailed for seven days after she refused to apologize for opening her business in defiance of countywide COVID-19 restrictions.

Paxton sent a letter to a Judge Eric Moye after his ruling Tuesday that jailed Shelley Luther for a week, one for each day her salon was open after the court ordered her to close.

In a release, Paxton said the judge “abused his authority” by jailing Luther for opening her salon “to feed her family.”

“I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family’s table,” AG Paxton said in a statement. “The trial judge did not need to lock up Shelley Luther. His order is a shameful abuse of judicial discretion, which seems like another political stunt in Dallas. He should release Ms. Luther immediately.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also released a statement agreeing with AG Paxton.

"I join the Attorney General in disagreeing with the excessive action by the Dallas Judge, putting Shelley Luther in jail for seven days. As I have made clear through prior pronouncements, jailing Texans for non-compliance with executive orders should always be the last available option. Compliance with executive orders during this pandemic is important to ensure public safety; however, surely there are less restrictive means to achieving that goal than jailing a Texas mother."

