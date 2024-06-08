Aircraft loses power while trying to take off from Zephyrhills airport, police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

An aircraft lost power while trying to take off on Saturday morning, according to officials.

The Zephyrhills Police Department says they responded to reports of an aircraft running off the runway around 10:19 a.m.

According to police, when the aircraft lost power, it was unable to stop before reaching the end of the runway.

Authorities say there were no injuries.

A City of Zephyrhills Airport fence has minor damage, according to officials.

