Pinellas couple charged after one-year-old's opioid overdose death

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A couple is facing charges more than a year after Pinellas County deputies say a 17-month-old girl in their care died from an overdose of Oxycodone.

The sheriff's office says the investigation began after the child was found dead inside a home in Largo in March 2023. Deputies say they found several prescription drugs in the bedroom.

According to investigators, Adela Allen, 43, and Kyle Allen, 44, gave inconsistent statements about the hours leading to the girl's death.

Detectives also discovered that no one in the household had a valid prescription for Oxycodone.

The sheriff's office declined to give details on the relationship between the couple and the child.

Adela Allen faces a list of charges, including child neglect and several counts of drug possession. Kyle Allen is charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device and conspiracy.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter