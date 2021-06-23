Alert issued for Broward girl missing since last week

article

A statewide missing child alert has been issued for a teenager last seen over a week ago from Broward County.

Law enforcement is hoping you can help them find 15-year-old Sanura Domond. She’s described as Black, 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

FDLE says she was last seen on June 15 in the area of the 300 block of SW 67th Terrace in Pembroke Pines. No other details were provided.

WSVN reports the investigators do not have a description of the clothes she was wearing at the time.

Anyone with information about Sanura is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or call 911.

