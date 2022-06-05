Alleged DUI driver arrested after hitting Road Ranger vehicle, fleeing on I-4

An alleged DUI driver hit a Florida Road Ranger's vehicle and then took off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The ranger was helping a trooper with a crash investigation when the ranger's vehicle was hit by a driver who veered off the roadway.

FHP says it happened on Interstate 4 near the exit for Thonotosassa Road, mile marker 19.

The road ranger was putting out traffic cones when the driver of a 2009 Dodge Journey, Antonio Lopez, hit the rear of the Road Ranger truck, according to FHP.

The trooper on the scene pursued the Dodge, which kept going, and was stopped a few miles away.

FHP said Lopez did not have a driver's license and appeared to be impaired. He faces charges of DUI with damage/injury, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving without a license.

Advertisement

No injuries were reported.