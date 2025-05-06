Alligator attacks kayaker on Lake Kissimmee: PCSO
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A kayaker was attacked by an alligator on Tuesday afternoon on Lake Kissimmee.
What we know:
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, two people were kayaking on Lake Kissimmee around 4 p.m. when one was attacked by an alligator.
PCSO said it was called in to assist the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The alligator attack comes two months after a kayaker was attacked by an alligator on a canal between Tiger Lake and Kissimmee Lake.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not identified the attack victim nor have they released the kayaker’s condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
