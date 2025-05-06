Expand / Collapse search

Alligator attacks kayaker on Lake Kissimmee: PCSO

Published  May 6, 2025 5:55pm EDT
Polk County
The Brief

    • A kayaker was attacked by an alligator on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
    • Authorities have not released the victim’s identity nor have they released the person’s condition.
    • The alligator attack comes two months after a kayaker was attacked by an alligator on a canal between Tiger Lake and Kissimmee Lake.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A kayaker was attacked by an alligator on Tuesday afternoon on Lake Kissimmee.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, two people were kayaking on Lake Kissimmee around 4 p.m. when one was attacked by an alligator. 

PCSO said it was called in to assist the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. 

The alligator attack comes two months after a kayaker was attacked by an alligator on a canal between Tiger Lake and Kissimmee Lake. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the attack victim nor have they released the kayaker’s condition. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 

