Alligator attacks kayaker on Lake Kissimmee: PCSO

A kayaker was attacked by an alligator on Tuesday afternoon on Lake Kissimmee.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, two people were kayaking on Lake Kissimmee around 4 p.m. when one was attacked by an alligator.

PCSO said it was called in to assist the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The alligator attack comes two months after a kayaker was attacked by an alligator on a canal between Tiger Lake and Kissimmee Lake.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the attack victim nor have they released the kayaker’s condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

