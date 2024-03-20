Alligator eating alligator locks eyes with Florida woman on run: 'Creeped me out'

Sue Edwards was on a 2-mile run in southwestern Florida over the weekend when she came across an alligator. But this wasn't your typical alligator encounter.

The Charlotte County resident said she was on a 2-mile looped trail around a lake in Babcock Ranch on Sunday. When she spotted the gator, she didn't think anything of it – until she got closer.

"When I got closer I saw something in his mouth and initially I thought it was a snake, but when I got closer I noticed it was a smaller gator," Edwards told FOX 35.

Edwards said she snapped a few photos and continued on her run. She also gave a heads up to others on the trail walking their dogs to keep them safe.

As Edwards continued her run around the loop, she figured she'd run into the alligator's feast one more time. It was still there, but this time, the two shared a chilling moment.

"This time he looked at me and it creeped me out," Edwards said. "He sank back into the water with the smaller gator in his mouth and I kept running. Love Florida wildlife!!"

Is it common for alligators to eat other alligators?

This isn't the first time FOX 35 has reported on an alligator munching on an alligator. Last year, a visitor to Orlando Wetlands Park spotted an alligator chowing down on one of its own.

"I hope this isn't too shocking for this site," she captioned the photos on the park's Facebook page. "I was leaving the wetlands as it was late, and I caught this interaction."

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligators are opportunistic feeders. Juvenile alligators eat primarily insects, amphibians, small fish, and other invertebrates, while adult alligators eat rough fish, snakes, turtles, small mammals, and birds. On occasion, an alligator will eat another alligator.

An FWC spokesperson previously told FOX 35's sister station FOX 13 in Tampa that alligators are cannibalistic at times.

"What alligators will typically do, is they'll take that animal and stuff it some place for a week or two until it gets nice and soft and they can tear it apart," Gary Morse said.

Then, the gator will return to finish the job. Morse said this behavior is typical, but said there's not really any single reason why they do it.

"Sometimes it can be territorial, but very often alligators are cannibalistic," he said.

This time of year is active for alligators in Florida. That's due to the warm weather, and the fact that males become more aggressive during mating season, which runs from March to June.